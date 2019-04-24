Government recovers Rs 1,514 crore of investors’ money 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has recovered deposits worth Rs 1,514 crore owed by Peerless General Finance and Investment Company to its investors for more than 15 years. According to an official release, the deposits have now been transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

“In a major success, the IEPF Authority has been able to enforce Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Ltd to transfer deposits worth about Rs 1,514 crore to IEPF. This depositors’ money was pending with the company for the last 15 years,” the corporate affairs ministry said in a release on Tuesday.

According to the release, the company had garnered the amount by about 1.49 crore deposit certificates.

The data submitted by the company showed that 50.77 per cent of the total amount was taken in the form of deposit certificates of the value of Rs 2,000 or less.

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority has also issued more than 4,000 notices to companies seeking information for alleged lapses.