Home Business

India working to ensure sufficient crude supplies

IOC has the option to take 0.7 million tonnes of crude oil from Mexico on top of its committed purchase of 0.7 million tonnes during the year.

Published: 24th April 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday said it will ensure adequate supply of crude oil to India’s oil refineries from May 2019 onwards, when US waivers to sanctions on Iran end.  “We will ensure there are additional supplies from other major oil-producing countries from different parts of the world, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Mexico,” it said.

Indian Oil Corp chairman Sanjiv Singh pointed out that the impact of the US decision to end waivers, which had allowed India to buy Iranian crude despite sanctions imposed by America on such imports worldwide, may reflect on global oil prices, which may temporarily go up, but supplies would not be a problem as the company had been lining up alternative supplies for the past few months. 

IOC has the option to take 0.7 million tonnes of crude oil from Mexico on top of its committed purchase of 0.7 million tonnes during the year. From Saudi Arabia, it has an optional volume of 2 million tonnes on top of a term contract of 5.6 million tonnes. Similarly, it has optional volumes of 1.5 million tonnes from Kuwait and another 1 million tonnes from the UAE. “We have all the supplies tied up, and I think globally crude will be readily available, but it is difficult to say what the impact will be on price,” he added.

In the aftermath of the US announcement, shares of India’s oil marketing firms are trading under pressure, though oil exploration stocks traded up. For instance, Indian Oil—which imported 9 million tonnes of Iranian oil in 2018-19, the maximum for a refiner in the country—was trading down by 0.87 per cent at Rs 148.4 on BSE, while shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp were trading at Rs 251.25, up 0.40 per cent from the last close. Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp are also trading lower by 1.54 per cent at Rs 335.20, while shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd were trading at Rs 39, down by 0.64 per cent on BSE. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petroleum and Natural Gas crude oil India US Indian Oil Corp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp