P&G didn’t pass Rs 250 crore GST benefits to consumers

After the formal complaint was filed before the standing committee, DGAP, the investigation arm of the anti-profiteering body started looking into the account books of the FMCG major.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Anti-profiteering (DGAP) has found FMCG firm P&G India guilty of not passing on to consumers GST rate cut benefits to the tune of about Rs 250 crore, when it investigated the account books of the company following consumers’ requests.

The complaint was regarding the GST Council order in which it slashed the GST rates on about 178 products with effect from November 15, 2017. For items like washing powder, shampoo, cosmetics and dental hygiene products, the GST rate was slashed from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. However, the consumers complained that many firms, including P&G, had increased the base price of products and then charged the lower GST rate, thereby keeping the MRP of the products the same before and after the tax rate cut, giving no benefit to the consumers.

After the formal complaint was filed before the standing committee, DGAP, the investigation arm of the anti-profiteering body started looking into the account books of the FMCG major. “As per our calculation, the total profiteering against the company comes to around Rs 250 crore, however, the exact amount is subject to the final order by NAPA (National Anti Profiteering Authority). Also, the company will get a chance to give their views on it,” a senior official from DGAP said.

“As a responsible corporate, P&G has always been committed to passing the net benefit of GST rate reduction to the consumers,” a P&G India spokesperson said in his response.

