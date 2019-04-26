HCL Technologies sets up cyber security centre in Texas

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services major HCL Technologies has set up a CyberSecurity Fusion Centre (CSFC) in Frisco, Texas, and said it will conduct training and college hiring programme in the US state.

The opening of the CSFC represents the next phase in the company's mission to support secure business growth by providing customers with a single point of contact for the enterprise security lifecycle - from detection to remediation, HCL Technologies said in a statement late Thursday night. "The CSFC takes a multi-dimensional approach to combat security risks using integrated cyberthreat intelligence to monitor for better, faster detection and remediation of security incidents," it added.

No investment details were disclosed. HCL has also unveiled a university-to-industry collaboration under which the IT firm will conduct on-campus hackathons.

Overseen and coached by HCL executives, the top participants in the programme from winning teams at each school will be offered full-time jobs and advanced training at the company, the statement said. "The Frisco facility is ideally located to attract and build the best pool of cybersecurity experts and to serve our most demanding customers," HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President (CyberSecurity Services) Maninder Singh said.