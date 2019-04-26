Here's How You Can Ensure 100% Security of Your Loved Ones & Cars

By Online MI

The safety of your loved ones is always your number one priority, no matter what! You can’t help but think of something terrible happening to them with the increasing crime in the country. The reports don’t lie, according to a research, India has had a significant rise in crime in the year 2018. These crimes range from dowry, rape, road rage, and various others.

When it comes to your car and the security of loved ones, you can’t help but be on the edge of your seat. The number of vehicles has increased on the roads, making them more prone to road calamities and accidents. The research conducted by India Band Equity Foundation (IBEF) says that year on year the automobile production has increased by 9.84 per cent to reach a whopping 26.26 million vehicle unit.

These numbers are alarming and are a constant reminder to always be on your toes when your loved ones are driving or being driven around. You also never know how people such as your family and chauffeur are driving your car in your absence, keeping a fear of uncertainty always looming over your head. There are various Dash Cams with GPS Tracker in India that you can install in your car for keeping all your worries away. These help you stay rest assured of the safety of your loved ones!

Here are a few issues that put the security of your loved ones in jeopardy.

Threats to Your Loved One’s Security

Increasing Road Rage

Indians seem to have a low tolerance when it comes to being on the roads. The numbers on intolerance are even higher in the youth on the roads according to a research. This puts you and everyone else in a direct threat of danger. According to The National Crime Research Bureau (NCRB), an alarming 90% of road deaths that took place in 2016 were due to negligent and rash driving. These numbers and reports would put any parent or spouse in a state of panic for their loved one’s safety.

Vehicle Breaking Down

No matter how high tech or expensive car you purchase, you are bound to run into trouble eventually. You never know when your car breaks down in a deserted part of the city in the middle of the night and to make matters worse. It could even be your unsuspecting teenager in the car. Providing help can get difficult in situations like these as communication can get disrupted and contacting the person in need becomes difficult.

Teenagers Misusing the Car

Your teenagers are bound to act juvenile and reckless, didn’t we all when we were their age? You never know when your teenager has taken your car out for a spin in the middle of the night for a long drive with their friends. Their lack of experience and other reckless drivers on the road put them under the risk of road accidents. There’s lack of visibility, drunk drivers, non-functioning traffic lights and more that contribute to the dangers of a road accident during the night time.

Untrusting Chauffeurs

Most of us hire chauffeurs to be driven around to places and be comfortable in the back seat. Leaving your car in the hands of a chauffeur is a significant threat to the security of your loved ones and your car. You never know when your chauffeur drives rashly or takes a detour while driving your kids or partner, putting their safety at risk. Instances like these make it important to equip your car with the best Dash Cam with GPS Tracker in India to keep a constant check on them.

Here’s What You Can Do!

With so many issues to keep you on your toes and lose your sleep over the safety of your loved ones, it becomes essential to ensure their well-being by hook or crook. You cannot have a constant check over them; hence it becomes necessary to equip your car with the best kind of Dash Cam with GPS Tracker in India. One of the finest examples of such a product is KENT CamEye. It is an easy-to-use device that will make you omnipresent and has many features that help you sleep better at night.

This easy to install device comes with various features like GPS tracking, cloud storage, route playback, two-way audio, dual camera and much more. It’s a miracle device that keeps all your worries of chauffeurs, teens and the security of your vehicle at bay. It can efficiently be delivered to you at your doorstep through Amazon. You can also opt for a free demo that will help you understand the perks of the device even better.

What’s the delay? Ensure 100% security of your loved ones and your vehicles with KENT CamEye!