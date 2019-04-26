Mahindra, Uber to deploy 50 electric vehicles in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced that it would deploy of 50 of its electric vehicles (EVs) on the Uber cab aggregator platform in Hyderabad. The move follows Mahindra’s earlier announcement that it will explore deploying EVs on the online platform across several cities.

Hyderabad will be the first city where this proposal is set to be tested, with the companies saying that they would initially deploy 50 Mahindra EVs in the city and scale up over a period of time. The models enrolled on the platforms will include the e2oPlus hatchback and the eVerito sedan.

In a joint statement, the companies said that Mahindra had worked with public and private players who had initially set up over 30 common use charging points across multiple locations in the city, in order to make the model sustainable. “Going forward, we plan to further deploy our vehicles across multiple cities on the Uber platform,” said Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu.