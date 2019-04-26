Home Business

Mahindra, Uber to deploy 50 electric vehicles in Hyderabad

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced that it would deploy of 50 of its electric vehicles (EVs) on the Uber cab aggregator platform in Hyderabad.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced that it would deploy of 50 of its electric vehicles (EVs) on the Uber cab aggregator platform in Hyderabad. The move follows Mahindra’s earlier announcement that it will explore deploying EVs on the online platform across several cities. 

Hyderabad will be the first city where this proposal is set to be tested, with the companies saying that they would initially deploy 50 Mahindra EVs in the city and scale up over a period of time. The models enrolled on the platforms will include the e2oPlus hatchback and the eVerito sedan.

In a joint statement, the companies said that Mahindra had worked with public and private players who had initially set up over 30 common use charging points across multiple locations in the city, in order to make the model sustainable. “Going forward, we plan to further deploy our vehicles across multiple cities on the Uber platform,” said Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra Electric vehicle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp