Maruti profits dip, outlook for FY20 weak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) recorded yet another fall in net profit for the March quarter of FY 2018-19, clocking Rs 1,795.6 crore against Rs 1,882.1 crore in Q4FY18.

Affected by low domestic demand, adverse foreign exchange rates and high commodity prices, the firm also expects the current fiscal to be one where demand struggles to grow.

While net sales during Q4 rose marginally to Rs 20,737.5 crore, total vehicle sales declined to 4,58,479 units. For the entire fiscal, MSI posted a net profit of Rs 7,500.6 crore, down 2.9 per cent on year.