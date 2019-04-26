Home Business

MCA trains lens on audit lapses in IL&FS case

Auditors “window-dressed financials” for the crisis-ridden firm, says SFIO report

Published: 26th April 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Troubles for auditors of beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) are likely to increase, as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has taken serious note of irregularities in the company’s account books, which are being probed by the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO).

The agency on Wednesday questioned Udayan Sen, former top executive of Deliotte, after a whistle-blower had early this month flagged the role of auditors. Other top accountants may also be called for questioning, say sources. IL&FS had three auditors — Deloitte, Ernst & Young affiliate SRBC and KPMG affiliate BSR.

SFIO, which is probing irregularities in the financials of IL&FS, has already questioned the role of auditors in its investigation report submitted to the ministry on December 3 last year, and said that the auditors “window-dressed financials”. 

Even Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which was assisting SFIO in the probe, had also flagged the role of auditors. ICAI, in its interim report had stated that statutory auditors of IL&FS acted in a “negligent and fraudulent manner” and prepared incorrect financial statements of the debt-laden group.
It was then that the Centre sought NCLT nod to reopen books of accounts of IL&FS, IL&FS Transportation Network Ltd  (ITNL) and IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) on the recommendation of the Institution of Chartered Accountants of India, and sought permission to initiate proceedings against the three auditors.

Sanjay Shorey, director, legal prosecution, MCA, said in a petition that the ministry was looking to reopen the accounts for last five years. He had said that the reopening will take about 30 days and the ministry has sought three months to perform the required tasks. 

Notices were already sent to the SEBI, IT department and other statutory bodies. 
While Deloitte Haskin and Sells LLP was involved in the audit of IL&FS and ITNL, BSR and Associates LLP was responsible for audit of IFIN, and SRBC & Co LLP was responsible for audit of ITNL and IL&FS. Deloitte Haskins was statutory auditor of IL&FS till FY2017 and of IFIN from FY2016 to 2018. SRBC was statutory auditor of IL&FS for FY17-18 and for ITNL from FY2016 to 2018. BSR was statutory auditor for IFIN from FY2016 to 2018. BSR also audited accounts of ITNL from FY2016 to 2018.

The three auditors 
Deloitte Haskins & Sells was statutory auditor of IL&FS till FY17 and of IFIN from FY16-18
EY affiliate SRBC was statutory auditor of IL&FS for FY18 and for ITNL from FY16-18
KPMG affiliate BSR was statutory auditor for IFIN from FY16-18. BSR also audited accounts of ITNL from FY16-18

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp