Mumbai Port Trust to round up 7-8 ha for redevelopment phase-1

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), which has been working on a dream eastern seafront development project, will throw open 7-8 hectares of land for redevelopment in the first phase, said its chairman Sanjay Bhatia at the Confederation of Indian Industry conference on Mumbai’s real estate and redevelopment.

MbPT’s first phase of real estate development will come up once the 1 km waterfront-and-Marina work is complete, Bhatia said. Work on the Marina is currently on; this is designed to handle 300 yachts.

The port trust is also developing Kanoji Angre island as a tourism centre that can cater to international and domestic cruises, Bhatia said. The jetty at the island has been completed and redevelopment is on.

MbPT, which has shifted its focus from cargo development to development of sea tourism and seawater transportation, is counting on the recently launched Jalesh Cruises’ Karnika to increase cruise traffic. The domestic cruise start-up’s routes would be Goa, Porbandar, Kochi and Chennai as well as global destinations. MbPT saw cruise ship arrivals rise from 48 last year to 150 this year. It is targeted to go up to 300 next year.

“Main ports on which metro cities came up… Busan, Barcelona, Miami… they all started shifting to cruise and tourism. That is the step which we are taking,” Bhatia said.

Mumbai port, which has frozen its cargo load capacity at 60 MT per day, is now working in a limited way on that front: providing a sea route for containers destined to the island city to come to Mumbai port from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, development of oil cargo terminals and the bunkering terminal at Butcher Island.