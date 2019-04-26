Home Business

Nestle India gets shareholders' nod for royalty payment to parent firm

Shareholders also approved the proposal to seek their mandatory approval every five years for the fixation of royalty payment to Societe des Produits Nestle SA.

Published: 26th April 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Nestle

Nestle, also the world's largest packaged food company, has various licensing deals with other companies. | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Nestle India said on Thursday that its shareholders have cleared a proposal for the continuation of royalty payments to its Swiss parent firm Societe des Produits Nestle SA. Shareholders also approved the proposal to seek their mandatory approval every five years for the fixation of royalty payment.

All resolutions, including the "one for continuity of royalty payments" were approved with an overwhelming majority at the 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in New Delhi, a company statement said.

Commenting on the outcome of the AGM, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India said: "I am humbled by the strong show of support from the shareholders. They have appreciated the Company's performance and shown faith in management's ability to deliver long term shareholder value. The shareholders also appreciated the efforts towards societal initiatives, be it in the area of rural development, nutrition, water or steps taken towards managing plastic waste." The company had proposed for the continuation of payment of royalty to Societe des Produits Nestle SA and also the approval of members every five years for that.

Earlier, Nestle India had to amend the resolution in its notice dated March 12, 2019, to its shareholders, following suggestions from the group of its shareholders. Nestle India had then said that it would seek approval from its shareholders every five years over the royalty payment. "Respecting the feedback received and the commitment of the company to high standards of corporate governance including shareholder rights, approval of members shall be sought every 5 (five) years in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations," Nestle India informed the bourses in an addendum notice this week.

Nestle India, had earlier proposed the payment of general licence fees (royalty) of 4.5 per cent of the net sales to its licensor "during any financial year".

According to a media report, it was opposed by several minority shareholders and proxy advisory firms, contending that the move was against good corporate governance norms. In a separate filing, Nestle India said its board in a meeting held Thursday declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for the year 2019.

It has also approved re-appointment of Shobinder Duggal as Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director - Finance & Control and CFO with effect from May 10, 2019, till December 31, 2019. Nestle India, which follows January-December fiscal year, had reported a revenue of Rs 11,292.27 crore in 2018.

The company which primarily operates in the food and beverage space, has some powerful brands like Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nestle India Nestle royalty payment Nestle shareholders Societe des Produits Nestle SA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp