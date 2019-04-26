Rupee touches 7-week low as dollar strengthens, Brent crude warms up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Higher crude prices and strengthening dollar spooked the Indian currency, which fell past the $70-mark and touched a seven-week low Thursday. The rupee opened at 70 per dollar, hovered between 69.92 and 70.92, and eventually settled 39 paise lower at 70.26. Currency watchers say the domestic unit, or Asia’s best-performing currency in the past three months, could come under pressure should global oil prices continue to spike.

Brent crude hit $75 a barrel for the first times since October, prompted by tightening US sanctions on Iran and amid production cuts by the OPEC bloc. High crude prices not only affect Indian rupee and other currencies, but also punctures hopes of rate cuts in June, and somewhat elevates concerns of slower economic growth and weakening macros.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, markets seem to be suddenly worried about weak macroeconomic conditions, especially with global crude prices reaching danger levels from India’s current account deficit/balance of payment perspective.

Crude was up for the fifth consecutive session Thursday, having gained 5.3 per cent during the period. So far in 2019, prices shot up about 40 per cent. A $10/per barrel increase in oil prices impacts India’s current account by about $15 billion or 50 bps of GDP, Kotak estimates.

Other Asian currencies too traded weak against the dollar, but a sustained erosion of our exchange rate will dampen exports, which have been struggling to find their feet. The rupee hit an all-time low of 74.48 last October, but policymakers made it amply clear that none would come to rupees rescue except market forces. “There’s no target or band around any particular level of exchange rate, which is determined by market forces demand and supply,” said former RBI Governor Urjit Patel last October.

