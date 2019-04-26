Tata Steel Q4 net profit plunges 84.37 per cent

Home Business

Tata Steel on Thursday reported 84.37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 2,295.2 crore for the January-March quarter of 2018-19.

Published: 26th April 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 09:16 AM

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant. (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Steel on Thursday reported 84.37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 2,295.2 crore for the January-March quarter of 2018-19. In the corresponding quarter last year, the country’s oldest steel producer had posted a net profit of Rs 14,688 crore.

However, the total consolidated income of the company rose to Rs 42,913.73 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 33,983.74 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenues increased 27 per cent YoY to Rs 1. 58 lakh crore in FY19 and 26 per cent YoY to Rs 42,424 crore in Q4FY19, while adjusted EBITDA grew 55 per cent YoY to Rs 30,734 crore in FY19. EBITDA in Q4FY19 increased by 33 per cent YoY to Rs 7,814 crore as compared to Rs 5,857 crore in the same quarter in the preceding fiscal. 

“The proposed merger of Tata Steel BSL with Tata Steel will accelerate operational synergies and simplify our corporate structure. Our five MTPA Kalinganagar Phase II expansion is on track and it will help us to further consolidate our presence in India and strengthen our financial performance,” said TV Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, adding that the company continues to grow its footprint in terms of volumes, downstream capability and product portfolio. 

He added that Tata Steel is working closely with the European Commission on seeking approvals for its planned steel JV with Thyssenkrupp. Besides, the South-East Asia operating entities have been classified as ‘assets held for sale’ and the process for 70 per cent stake divestment is expected to be completed this fiscal.

The Jamshedpur-based company’s gross debt decreased by Rs 8,781 crore during Q4FY19 and it has Rs 5,937 crore in cash and cash equivalents and Rs 9,347 crore in banks. It further aims to reduce gross debt by $1 billion by end of FY20.

The steelmaker also recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per ordinary share of Rs 10 each and Rs 3.25 per partly paid on an ordinary share of Rs 10 each for the year. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on and from July 23. Tata Steel shares settled at Rs 510.90 apiece on BSE, down 2.74 per cent from previous close.

