Fintech upbeat on regulatory sandbox proposal

India’s fintech companies are looking forward to better days with the country’s regulators finally ready to drop their inhibitions regarding startups. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) floating a draft proposal on a regulatory sandbox, the finance ministry is set to submit a detailed report after the elections on possible guidelines for fintech startups under the system.

The RBI’s draft proposal on a regulatory sandbox for fintech was released on April 18. A regulatory sandbox is a framework set up by a regulator that allows startups to conduct live experiments in a controlled environment under supervision. Fintech companies feel that this will enable many innovations.

“Startups are often at the mercy of financial institutions to understand compliance issues, which slows down the pace of innovation. A sandbox feature from the regulator could help smoothen the process and may even usher in groundbreaking innovation in the industry,” said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax.

The RBI’s working group on Fintech and digital banking had, in November 2017, suggested the introduction of a regulatory sandbox within a well-defined space and duration to experiment with Fintech solutions “where the consequences of failure can be contained and reasons for failure analysed”.

Bala Parthasarathy, CEO and co-founder, MoneyTap agrees with Gupta on the benefits of the proposal. “Setting up a Regulatory Sandbox is an excellent initiative by the RBI. Provided there are no hidden rules beyond what is stated by the RBI on their website, this initiative will benefit all fintech entities across the country and will open the floodgates for innovation in India”.

The RBI has also appointed a five member committee under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani, to further deepen digital payments and enhance financial inclusion through technology.

However, a regulatory sandbox is also fraught with some risk. For example, security is a concern as banks will be exposing their systems to start-ups or innovators, which are not regulated by any entity. These startups may or may not survive, so concerns remain on who will ensure the safety of this data. The RBI governor, no less, has already flagged these concerns.

It is in this context that fintech firms await the finance ministry’s report, which could clarify the vision the government has for the segment. The report is expected to elaborate on the policies and regulatory guidelines that could help such firms.