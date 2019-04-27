Home Business

Fintech upbeat on regulatory sandbox proposal

India’s fintech companies are looking forward to better days with the country’s regulators finally ready to drop their inhibitions regarding startups.

Published: 27th April 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

India’s fintech companies are looking forward to better days with the country’s regulators finally ready to drop their inhibitions regarding startups. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) floating a draft proposal on a regulatory sandbox, the finance ministry is set to submit a detailed report after the elections on possible guidelines for fintech startups under the system. 

The RBI’s draft proposal on a regulatory sandbox for fintech was released on April 18. A regulatory sandbox is a framework set up by a regulator that allows startups to conduct live experiments in a controlled environment under supervision. Fintech companies feel that this will enable many innovations.

“Startups are often at the mercy of financial institutions to understand compliance issues, which slows down the pace of innovation. A sandbox feature from the regulator could help smoothen the process and may even usher in groundbreaking innovation in the industry,” said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax.

The RBI’s working group on Fintech and digital banking had, in November 2017, suggested the introduction of a regulatory sandbox within a well-defined space and duration to experiment with Fintech solutions “where the consequences of failure can be contained and reasons for failure analysed”.

Bala Parthasarathy, CEO and co-founder, MoneyTap agrees with Gupta on the benefits of the proposal. “Setting up a Regulatory Sandbox is an excellent initiative by the RBI. Provided there are no hidden rules beyond what is stated by the RBI on their website, this initiative will benefit all fintech entities across the country and will open the floodgates for innovation in India”.

The RBI has also appointed a five member committee under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani, to further deepen digital payments and enhance financial inclusion through technology. 

However, a regulatory sandbox is also fraught with some risk. For example, security is a concern as banks will be exposing their systems to start-ups or innovators, which are not regulated by any entity. These startups may or may not survive, so concerns remain on who will ensure the safety of this data. The RBI governor, no less, has already flagged these concerns.

It is in this context that fintech firms await the finance ministry’s report, which could clarify the vision the government has for the segment. The report is expected to elaborate on the policies and regulatory guidelines that could help such firms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Fintech companies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp