Headwinds bite as Hero MotoCorp profit falls 25 per cent

During the quarter under review, net profit stood at Rs 730.32 crore against Rs 967.4 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations fell by 7.92 per cent to Rs 7,885 crore year-on-year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp on Friday registered a 25 per cent fall in profit for the quarter ended March as the country’s largest two-wheeler maker continued to reel under multiple headwinds battering the auto sector.

During the quarter under review, net profit stood at Rs 730.32 crore against Rs 967.4 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations fell by 7.92 per cent to Rs 7,885 crore year-on-year. Total income from operations also declined to Rs 8,049.18 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 8,730.54 crore during the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing. At the operating level, EBITDA plunged 22 per cent YoY to Rs 1,069.3 crore in Q4. 

For FY19, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,384.87 crore, down 8.45 per cent from Rs 3,697.36 crore in FY18. Sales also remained weak as it sold 17.81 lakh units in the March quarter 2019, lower from 20.01 lakh units sold in the same period last fiscal.

While the near-term prospect of the domestic two-wheeler market is likely to remain challenging in view of the upcoming stringent emission norms of BS VI, the festive season, however, is expected to brighten the sentiment and revive growth in the second half of FY20, said Pawan Munjal, chairman. “We are gearing up to launch our range of BS VI-compliant motorcycles and scooters well before the given timeline,” Munjal added.

