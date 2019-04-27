IBC resolutions yielded 200 per cent liquidation value to creditors, says IBBI chairperson M S Sahoo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In May, it would be three years since the Parliament enacted the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). While its record since inception has been a mixed bag, IBBI chairperson M S Sahoo said resolution plans under the bankruptcy law have yielded 200 per cent liquidation value for creditors in addition to rescuing viable firms, which is the sole objective of IBC.

“They are realising, on an average, 45 per cent of their claims through resolution plans under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), takes on an average 300 days and entails a cost of of 0.5 per cent,” Sahoo said, adding that this is significantly better when compared to the previous regime, which yielded a recovery of 25 per cent for creditors through a process that took about five years and entailed a cost of 9 per cent.

According to details released by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), out of the 1,484 cases admitted for the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), 586 have been closed till December 2018, marking a hit rate of about 40 per cent. However, before IBC, the time taken to resolve stressed loans was 4.3 years and recovery rate was 26 per cent for financial creditors, according to the World Bank. Two years into IBC, this has improved to 48 per cent recovery, which takes about 1-1.5 years through the IBC (79 resolution cases), it added.

Sahoo also noted that the repayment of debt is no longer an option; it is an obligation as tolerance for default has disappeared. A stakeholder may initiate CIRP of the firm when it fails to service its debt for the first time. If the process is initiated, the IBC shifts control from the debtor to creditors for resolution of insolvency.

Acknowledging the support of the judiciary, government and regulators in facilitating implementation of IBC, Sahoo said, markets regulator SEBI has exempted acquisitions under resolution plans from making public offers under the Takeover Code.

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed external commercial borrowing for resolution applicants to repay domestic term loans and the Competition Commission of India has devised a special route for expeditious approvals for combinations envisaged under resolution plans, he added.