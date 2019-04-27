Jaypee lenders to scan revised bids on April 30

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Ltd will meet to discuss the revised bids submitted by state-owned NBCC India and Suraksha Group on April 30.

“Revised resolution plans have been received from NBCC and the Suraksha Realty-led consortium, and will be placed for discussion among the members of the CoC … in the meetings to be held on April 26 and 30, respectively,” Jaypee Infratech’s interim resolution professional Anuj Jain said in a regulatory filing.

The committee of creditors has not clarified whether it would be considering the bid of the latest entrant Adani Group. However, the extension of date is likely to provide some time to Adani Group, which had requested time till Saturday to submit the bid.

Meanwhile, the state-owned NBCC India Ltd has sweetened its bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech. It has now offered to give the lenders land parcels worth Rs 5,000 crore, along with some unsold flats, sources said.

Jaypee Infratech currently has land parcels spread over 6,000 acres, of which around 3,500 acres are lying unutilised. NBCC has offered to give its 100 per cent equity in Yamuna Expressway to Jaypee’s lenders. It has proposed that banks may raise about Rs 2,000 crore against the expressway and provide half of the amount (Rs 1,000 crore) to the state-owned company, which would utilise the fund for upfront payment and kick-start construction.

In the earlier resolution plan submitted by NBCC a couple of months ago, it had offered Jaypee’s lenders land worth Rs 3,000 crore.

According to sources, even the Suraksha Group has made an offer of land worth Rs 5,000 crore in a bid to acquire the Jaypee Group arm.

NBCC and Suraksha Realty group-led consortium, which are in the race to acquire Jaypee Infratech, were asked by the lenders to make their offers a little more appealing. Both have submitted their revised offers under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on Thursday.

Now, the revised resolution plans by NBCC and Suraksha Realty will be considered by lenders on April 26 and April 30.

Last week, the Jaypee Group promoters made a fresh attempt to retain control over Jaypee Infratech by seeking the support of homebuyers for its debt resolution plan under the IBC. The group had submitted a Rs 10,000-crore resolution plan before lenders in April 2018 as well, but it was not accepted.