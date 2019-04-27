Home Business

Jaypee lenders to scan revised bids on April 30

NBCC, Suraksha submit sweetened offers; it’s unclear if Adani bid will be taken up

Published: 27th April 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Ltd will meet to discuss the revised bids submitted by state-owned NBCC India and Suraksha Group on April 30.

“Revised resolution plans have been received from NBCC and the Suraksha Realty-led consortium, and will be placed for discussion among the members of the CoC … in the meetings to be held on April 26 and 30, respectively,” Jaypee Infratech’s interim resolution professional Anuj Jain said in a regulatory filing.

The committee of creditors has not clarified whether it would be considering the bid of the latest entrant Adani Group. However, the extension of date is likely to provide some time to Adani Group, which had requested time till Saturday to submit the bid.

Meanwhile, the state-owned NBCC India Ltd has sweetened its bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech. It has now offered to give the lenders land parcels worth Rs 5,000 crore, along with some unsold flats, sources said.

Jaypee Infratech currently has land parcels spread over 6,000 acres, of which around 3,500 acres are lying unutilised. NBCC has offered to give its 100 per cent equity in Yamuna Expressway to Jaypee’s lenders. It has proposed that banks may raise about Rs 2,000 crore against the expressway and provide half of the amount (Rs 1,000 crore) to the state-owned company, which would utilise the fund for upfront payment and kick-start construction.

In the earlier resolution plan submitted by NBCC a couple of months ago, it had offered Jaypee’s lenders land worth Rs 3,000 crore. 

According to sources, even the Suraksha Group has made an offer of land worth Rs 5,000 crore in a bid to acquire the Jaypee Group arm.

NBCC and Suraksha Realty group-led consortium, which are in the race to acquire Jaypee Infratech, were asked by the lenders to make their offers a little more appealing. Both have submitted their revised offers under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on Thursday.

Now, the revised resolution plans by NBCC and Suraksha Realty will be considered by lenders on April 26 and April 30.

Last week, the Jaypee Group promoters made a fresh attempt to retain control over Jaypee Infratech by seeking the support of homebuyers for its debt resolution plan under the IBC. The group had submitted a Rs 10,000-crore resolution plan before lenders in April 2018 as well, but it was not accepted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaypee Infratech Ltd NBCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp