No word from stakeholders on salaries, Jet Airways CEO tells staff

Lenders have made it clear that they are unable to make any salary commitments until after the bidding process is complete, he said. 

Published: 27th April 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways planes

Jet Airways planes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways’ over 20,000 stricken employees are unlikely to see their salaries being paid anytime soon, with the airline’s CEO Vinay Dube writing to staff on Friday that there has been no commitment on the part of the stakeholders on paying salaries due in a few days.

Jet has not paid March salaries to its employees and ceased operations on April 17. April salaries are now due in a few days. “While we will continue to support the bank’s bid find a buyer or the airline, it pains us to communicate that no clarity or commitment on salaries has been provided by any of our stakeholders so far,” Dube said in a letter to employees. 

“While on the one hand, we are being told to preserve the value of Jet Airways during the bid process, on the other hand, with no salary payment, some of our colleague have no choice but to find employment elsewhere. When we highlight the disappointing irony of this situation to the lenders, we are simply told that this problem is to be addressed by the shareholders, who should and could have agreed on a resolution plan a long time ago,” Dube went on to write. 

While the management has also approached the government, that too “has not yielded any positive results.” Lenders have made it clear that they are unable to make any salary commitments until after the bidding process is complete, he said. 

Jet Airways Vinay Dube

