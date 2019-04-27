Home Business

Plan on track to merge Shriram group firms, considering exit, says Ajay Piramal

Published: 27th April 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:34 AM

Ajay Piramal

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Steps are on to merge the listed Shriram Group companies Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union with the unlisted holding company Shriram Capital, revealed Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Enterprises and Shriram Capital, in a conference call with reporters on Friday.

“We are looking to see how we can create value for Piramal as well as Shriram shareholders. One of the steps we are taking is to see if all the entities of the Shriram Group in the financial services can be merged together, so that lending and insurance activities could be merged with the holding company Shriram Capital,” Piramal said.

Piramal has been picking up stake in the Chennai-based Shriram Group, founded by R Thyagarajan, since 2013. Piramal has 20 per cent stake in Shriram Capital and 10 per cent each in Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union. Shriram Transport is into vehicle finance, specialising in funding second-hand trucks; and Shriram City Union is into consumer finance.

Piramal also said that they are evaluating an exit from Shriram Group, but there is no specific time limit that has been set for it. “If we find the right counterpart and value, we can exit,” he said. 

Media reports have been suggesting many potential names as possible candidates, but Piramal on Friday did not indicate if any of the names suggested are in the race.  

Commenting on Piramal Group’s fourth quarter earnings, Piramal said that the wholesale finance book for real estate, which was at 83 per cent of the book, is down to 63 per cent at the end of March. Instead, it has grown the housing finance business, which has jumped to 9 per cent of the overall loan book at Rs 5,200 crore, he said. 

He said the group has been able to raise Rs 16,500 crore from India and abroad, even amidst tight liquidity conditions. 

Further, he said that the group will bring down the Commercial Paper borrowing down to 10 per cent of the total borrowing in the current financial year, and most of it would be in June itself.

