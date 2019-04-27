Refurbished smartphones find many takers in India now

Home Business

It is no secret that the smartphone market has stalled in recent times, with even Chinese handset sales declining 14 per cent last year.

It is no secret that the smartphone market has stalled in recent times, with even Chinese handset sales declining 14 per cent last year. But, there is one market that is going against the trend: the refurbished smartphones market. 

In a country that boasts its own word for innovation utilising the least amount of resources — or ‘jugaad’ — it is not surprising that there would be a burgeoning market for used, second-hand or refurbished smartphones in India. More and more cost-conscious Indians have begun to take it to heart that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, so much so that IDC estimates the refurbished smartphones market, which was worth roughly $19 billion by the end of 2017, would continue to grow at a year-on-year rate of 10 per cent through 2022. 

For one, refurbished devices are touted to be just ‘like a new device’ but highly affordable without pinching the pocket much. In fact, customers can buy a refurbished phone at a lower cost but with higher specification as compared to the new phones. With gadgets becoming outdated sooner rather than later, home-grown companies are looking to cash in by taking advantage of the reusability of smartphones. 

The latest to join the fray, riding on the ‘reverse commerce’ or re-commerce wave, is Delhi-based consumer goods maker Detel. The company on Wednesday announced its foray into the refurbished devices segment through its e-commerce platform. “With PreLoved Device, we aim to strengthen the entire ecosystem of buying and selling of refurbished and pre-owned devices. The focus will be to bridge the gap between desirability and affordability,” said Yogesh Bhatia, managing director, Detel.

Bhatia added that the company was initially planning to launch its entry-level budget smartphones and 4G feature phones. However, it saw more growth and opportunity in the refurbished market and decided to go ahead with it. 

“Nearly 90 per cent of the refurbished market is unorganised as the most popular place to buy a used smartphone was through your local bazaar,” said Bhatia, adding that the company wants to transform this offline grey market into an organised, dependable segment. Despite the big boys like Amazon, Cashify, Shopclues and Togofogo dominating the market, Detel is bullish.

“We aim to capture a 20 per cent share in the organised refurbished market and double our turnover to Rs 200 crore in FY20 with this new venture,” he said. The company has tied up with six logistics firms for its refurbished business and has also lined up investment worth Rs 25 crore for FY19. 

