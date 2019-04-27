Xiaomi retains top spot in smartphone market, though shipments slip

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese phone maker Xiaomi retained its top slot with 29 per cent market share during the first quarter of this fiscal, though its shipments declined by 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reveals a report by Counterpoint Research.

Second largest, Samsung’s market share also declined further to 23 per cent YoY in the quarter under review as against 26 per cent in corresponding period last year. In the third place was Vivo, whose market share doubled to 12 per cent during the first three months this year.

“Xiaomi remains the market leader mainly due to new product launches. However, it faced strong market competition as compared to a year ago, while Samsung did a major refresh in its product portfolio, launching a new online-only M series,” said Anshika Jain, research analyst, Counterpoint Research.

Overall, the country’s smartphone shipments grew 4 per cent YoY to 31 million units. While the market started off to a slow start post record festive season, demand started picking up only later in the quarter. “The overall growth was slower than expected as some of the major brands were sitting on inventory after a stock build up during the festive period last quarter. This quarter, we have seen all major brands expanding their footprint in offline channels to gain market share,” said Jain.

The report also finds that Chinese brands controlled a record 66 per cent of the smartphone market in the first quarter. Volumes for the Chinese brands grew 20 per cent YoY mainly due to the growth of Vivo, Realme and Oppo, it said. While Vivo’s volume grew 119 per cent YoY, Oppo grew 28 per cent YoY. Vivo’s expanding portfolio in the mid-tier (Rs 7,000-Rs 14,000) drove its growth along with aggressive IPL campaign around its flagship V-series.

Oppo, on the other hand, focused on expanding its portfolio in the less crowded Rs 15,000 - Rs 25,000 segment, the research firm said in its report.

“Data consumption is on the rise and users are upgrading their phones faster as compared to other regions. This has led to users spending more on their purchase, which is driving up the overall average selling price in the market,” said Tarun Pathak, associate director at the firm.