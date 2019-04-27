Home Business

Yes Bank posts Rs 1,507 crore loss on higher provisions

His appointment came after RBI denied extension to the promoter and former CEO Rana Kapoor. 

Yes Bank

File Image of Yes Bank used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Yes Bank reported a net loss of Rs 1,507 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2018-19, against a net profit of Rs 1,179 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, on higher provisions it made towards bad loans, surprising the markets. The bank also appointed Ravinder Kumar Khanna and Shagun Kapur Gogia as additional directors on the board.

Yes bank said it had made net provision of Rs 3,662 crore during the quarter, compared with a provision of Rs 399.64 crore the previous year. The fourth quarter loss also impacted the full-year profits as net profit came down to Rs 1,720 crore, compared with Rs 4,224 a year ago.

“Gross slippages of Rs 3,481 crore in Q4FY19 of which Rs 552 crore was on account of an airline company exposure that was performing as on March 31, 2019 and Rs 529 crore on account of stressed infrastructure conglomerate,” the bank said in a filing. Its Gross NPA at the end of March was 3.22 per cent and net NPA at 1.86 per cent.

“We will lay emphasis on granularity, sustainability and digitalisation, while maintaining highest standards on compliance and prudence in risk,” said Ravneet Gill, MD & CEO of the bank. Gill had taken over as the CEO in March this year. His appointment came after RBI denied extension to the promoter and former CEO Rana Kapoor.

