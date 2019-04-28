Home Business

Chopper service Pawan Hans in crisis, employees' salaries for April delayed

The union members have threatened to approach the CAG and the CBI over Pawan Hans' financial issues if the management did not pay heed to their grievances.

Published: 28th April 2019 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Pawan Hans (File photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

DELHI: Crisis-hit helicopter service Pawan Hans Limited has issued a circular to its employees stating that the company is not in a position to disburse employees' salaries for the month of April due to "uncomfortable financial position in Pawan Hans."

Pawan Hans is a 51:49 joint venture between the central government and state-owned oil explorer ONGC.

The company's management in its circular dated 25 April said, "The industry's future is uncertain as many of our established businesses and our associated challenges are threatening future deployments. In terms of financial performance, the revenue has sharply declined in the financial year 2018-19 and the company has incurred a net loss to the tune going to Rs 89 crore during this financial year."

The circular also stated, "Search trends were financially downturn as there was a serious mismatch that had been built up between the revenue income depending on the present business volume and the expenses, particularly on the staff cost. The situation has further turned critical as the outstanding amount lying with various customers has risen to alarming levels of over Rs 230 crores. Therefore, there is a need for complete transformation by adopting corrective measures in various areas of management."

READ HERE | Jet Airways employees seek President's intervention for salary dues, emergency funds to airline

The company has decided to defer April salaries of all employees except those who are contributing to the production until a target of 60 per cent recovery of outstanding dues (by bringing the receivable below Rs 100 crore) was met. 

Meanwhile, the Pawan Hans Employees Union denounced the decision, arguing that, "It is inhuman to stop the salaries of workers who all are due for wage revision. It is for your kind information that we are wearing a black ribbon as a mark of protest against the inhuman act of the management."

The union members have threatened to approach the CAG and the CBI over Pawan Hans' financial issues if the management did not pay heed to their grievances.

Last year, the central government had decided to call off a fresh bid for 100 per cent stake sale in Pawan Hans. As of now, the firm has a fleet of around 46 choppers.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Hans financial crisis salaries Pawan Hans salaries

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • wetoofools
    Expecting similar news from HAL.
    10 hours ago reply
Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp