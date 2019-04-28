HOOQ to ‘smart dub’ content library into Indian languages

By Express News Service

Online streaming platform HOOQ is set to localise its entire content library for the Indian market using a set of machine learning and artifical intelligence-enabled ‘smart-dub’ technology. According to an announcement from the company, it is planning to dub English language content on its platform into Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in order to improve its penetration in the Indian market.

“We want to ensure that consumers across India are able to watch everything from international blockbuster movies to their favourite English-language series’ to amazing HOOQ Originals in a language that they know, understand and are comfortable with. Some people may have never even seen international content in their local language. We want to change that and become the service that expands the reach of international content into India like never before,” Zulfiqar Khan, MD, HOOQ India, said. The company plans to complete the dubbing into the three local languages by the end of this year. The technology being used to effect this dubbing has been developed by HOOQ as part of a year-long research and development project, both in-house and with partners.

According to the firm, since launching in 2015, HOOQ has grown its footprint across Southeast Asia and India. “We have rapidly grown our consumer footprint across India and Southeast Asia through continual focus, a deep understanding of local markets as well as key partnerships with firm in the telco, digital services and entertainment space. As such, we will continue to enhance our existing relationships and cultivate new ones,” Peter Bithos, CEO, HOOQ, said.