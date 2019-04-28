Home Business

More people might commit suicide, if government doesn't intervene: NAG on Jet crisis

Shailesh Kumar Singh, a senior technician in Jet Airways, was suffering from stomach cancer and the crisis surrounding the Airline had allegedly forced him to commit suicide by jumping off a building.

Published: 28th April 2019

By ANI

MUMBAI: "Jet Airways employee Shailesh Kumar Singh committed suicide because he had no hope left and there could be more victims if the government does not intervene in the Jet Airways crisis," said Asim Valiani vice president of the National Aviators Guild (NAG) on Sunday.

"Shailesh passed away yesterday by committing suicide. We do not want it to become a repeat of the Kingfisher airlines debacle. We are also extremely disappointed by the government not doing anything to help the 22,000 employees of Jet Airways, we are afraid that at this rate there could be more suicides. His (Shailesh Singh) son is also an employee of Jet Airways and they simply had no money, of course, he was suffering from cancer but this is not the way to go," said Valiani said.

Shailesh Kumar Singh, a senior technician in Jet Airways, was suffering from stomach cancer and the crisis surrounding the Airline had allegedly forced him to commit suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai on April 26.

Valiani also added that the employees of Jet were completely clueless of their fate and with each passing day were losing hope and appealed that all the political parties should come together to find a solution to the crisis surrounding the airlines.

He said: "Subramanian Swamy has raised some very important issues, even we want to know who is running Jet Airways, the old promoters have resigned and there is no new one to take his place."

"We have been appealing to the government to intervene so that the livelihood of 22,000 employees is not hampered; we even met the Finance Minister. I would request all the political parties to come together and find a solution to our problem."

