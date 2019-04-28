RBI campaigns are simple, informative

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

I never thought that a day would come when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would need to advertise. But the RBI did just that last year with a big splash on the IPL. This year too, the campaign RBI Kehta Hai … Jaankar Baniye, Satark Rahiye! continues, featuring two RBI employees: cricketers KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav. While the campaign has had more than one TV commercial — the latest one with Rahul and Yadav talking about facilities senior citizens are entitled to — it is the print ads that I like even better. The communication is direct, uncluttered and upfront. And very informative. For example: “Is your banking complaint unresolved?” asks the RBI. Well, you can “approach the RBI’s banking ombudsman, the third umpire in banking”. It goes on to explain that the Banking Ombudsman Scheme is a cost-and-hassle-free way to resolve your banking plaints.

I like such public-service ads where there is no pretence of being needlessly ‘creative’. The message is clear and unambiguous. There’s a large audience out there that will surely benefit from the communication. Personally, I myself was not aware of the banking ombudsman; it was new news to me.

Also, I like that the ad provides all the necessary contact access details of the ‘third umpire’, so you don’t have to go hunting for the ombudsman. This RBI communication may win no advertising awards, but this should really be the template for good public service advertising: useful, clean and uncomplicated. Well done, RBI!

Another ‘non-creative’ ad that caught my attention was Kareena Kapoor Khan urging parents to immunise their children in light of the recent measles outbreak. The ad itself is actually a long copy advertorial, where Kareena as the ambassador of the ‘Swasth Immunised India’ urges parents to get their children vaccinated as it is an important step towards responsible parenthood. Mother of social media favourite Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena says that modern moms suffer from the incredible gift and curse of Internet; that mothers are often overwhelmed with the amount of information available. She asks moms to do a research on immunisation, bust all misconceptions about vaccines, and administer the right one at the right time.

I like the measles immunisation ad just for its sheer simplicity. Kareena does add to the noticeability of the advertorial, but there is nothing else ‘starry’ about it. In fact, the long copy format helps a more meaningful dissemination of information, including Kareena sharing her own experiences as a young mom.

For the rest, it has been business as usual this week. Virat Kohli featured in an ad for American Tourister, bumming a ride from Harley Davidson hulks who don’t recognise the Indian captain. A bit of a stretch even while suspending disbelief.

There were also the eminently forgettable ads recently for Cadbury Fuse featuring Rishabh Pant and Yuvraj Singh. The mantra seems to have been to focus on celebrity antics rather than the brand promise. The entire campaign is money wasted not just on the cricketers (one rising, one fading), but also on airing ads that have nothing new to say. Yawn!

One ad that I had missed out earlier, but caught my eye recently, is the Patanjali Paridhan commercial for Baba Ramdev’s entry into apparel business. It is unlike anything that the flamboyant Baba has been associated with before. Tan, man, dhan – Indiapan is the theme of a very beautifully shot ad that puts most music videos on MTV to shade. The music is first rate; the styling of the clothes avant garde; but it is the lyrics that stand out the most: Disco me dhoti, office me khadi, kyun nahi? Valid question. The colours, combos and mood of the entire commercial is upbeat, proclaiming Root se apne jud jao fir …kam nahi kisi desh se (hum). I think ad agency Saatchi has done an outstanding job for Baba. I just hope the fashion line is as good. Kahin yeh na ho ki haathi ke daant khaane ke aur, dikhane ke aur!

(The writer is an advertising veteran)