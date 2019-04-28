Home Business

Reliance Home Finance stakes to go on sale

Rating agencies downgrade ADAG firms as bank payments delayed

Published: 28th April 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reliance Capital (RCL) and Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) from the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) saw rating downgrades by Care Ratings and ICRA on Friday. This follows months of troubles faced by other ADAG firms in telecom and power sectors in terms of debt servicing and repayments. ADAG has now proposed to cut short term-debt in RCL by selling stakes in Reliance Nippon Asset Management, and sale of majority stake in RHFL to a strategic investor, to tide over the crisis.

Care has downgraded ratings for RHFL non-convertible debentures from ‘BBB+’ credit watch to ‘C Stable’, and long-term debt programme from ‘BBB+’ to ‘Care D’. ICRA has downgraded `1,200 crore Commercial Paper ratings from ‘A2’ to ‘A4’ following downgrade of various instruments of Anil Ambani-owned RCL and subsidiaries. The ratings continue to be on ‘Watch’ with Negative Implications, it said.
The key ratings drivers and rationale Care said it takes into account are the delays in servicing of bank facilities by the firm. “The liquidity profile of the group continues to be under stress on account of delay in raising funds from the asset monetisation plan and impending debt payments.” 

RHFL called the credit rating action “completely unjustified and inappropriate”. It said payments are regular and current, and it is working on securitisation of some loans. It admitted that RHFL has been “affected by a timing mismatch in regard to ongoing further securitisation/monetisation proposals with banks and the same has resulted in minor delay on principal repayments aggregating to only Rs 542 crore to around 5-6 banks, and limited only to its bank borrowings”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Home Finance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp