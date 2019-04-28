ZEE5 adds content in five international languages 

By Express News Service

The online streaming arm of the Zee group — ZEE5 Global — announced last week that it will now begin offering content in 17 languages, having added content in five international languages to its library: Malay, Thai, Bahasa, German and Russian. The company added that it will go on to add more overseas language content to expand its reach in the global market.

Making the announcement at the Asia Pacific Video Operators Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 Global said, “with our content now also being available in Thai, Bahasa, Malay, Russian and German, we look forward to forging even deeper connects with our audiences in these markets.”

Commenting on the announcement, Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global said, “With the introduction of these new languages, ZEE5 further accelerates its drive to be a truly global player. As we move forward with our global expansion, we will continue to not only strengthen and expand our content catalogue but also add on new languages as well. This will not only open up the platform to a much wider, mainstream audience but also enable us to quickly expand our partnerships across the globe.”

Meanwhile, ZEE5 also launched a new marketing campaign called ‘Extreme Emotion’ to promote Indian entertainment. “The campaign brings to life the extreme passion, drama and action depicted in Indian entertainment content that makes it so well loved globally,” the firm said.