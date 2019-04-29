Home Business

137 Air India flights delayed, software crash ripple effect to continue

Sunday was no better for stranded Air India passengers, as the five-hour shutdown of the airline’s check-in software, which occurred on Saturday, continued its ripple effect.

Published: 29th April 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Sunday was no better for stranded Air India passengers, as the five-hour shutdown of the airline’s check-in software, which occurred on Saturday, continued its ripple effect. At least 137 flights faced an average delay of three hours.

“The average duration of delay, on these 137 flights of Sunday, would be of 197 minutes,” said a company spokesperson. The delays could continue for another 2 to 3 days due to the ripple effect.
About 149 flights of the carrier were affected by the software shutdown on Saturday.

The passengers continued to vent their ire on social media as the airline could not issue them boarding passes. “We are sorry. This was the message passed to more than 500 Air India passengers on 28th…” tweeted Naveen Singh, who was travelling from Delhi to London via Rome. In his tweet on Sunday, Naveen claimed that he was later booked on flight AI 123 at 12.50 am, while some 52 passengers did not receive their boarding pass due to overbooking.

On Saturday, there was a sudden breakdown in Air India’s server between 3.30 am and 8.45 am, which crippled the airline’s PSS software. This software, which handles check-in, baggage and reservation, and failed to function on Saturday, is managed by SITA, an air transport IT and communications specialist firm based in Atlanta. No other Indian airline apart from Air India uses SITA’s PSS software. 
Incidentally, SITA said the snag happened during maintenance of the system.

“The SITA system was restored at 8.45 am. Due to this, till 10 am, 85 of our flights have been delayed. Because of the delay, a ripple effect will take place throughout the day,” Air India chairman-cum-managing director Ashwani Lohani had said in a statement earlier. 
SITA spokesman Julius Baumann affirmed, “SITA experienced a complex system issue during server maintenance early this morning, which resulted in operational disruption to AI flights. We have now fully restored services at all airports where Air India were affected”. 

Baumann also informed that it is undertaking a complete investigation to understand the root cause and prevent a recurrence.

The airline operates 470 flights per day, while the Air India Group provides 674 flight services.
A similar incident took place on June 23 last year when a technical glitch in the airline’s check-in software delayed 25 of its flights across India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India flight delays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp