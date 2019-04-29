Home Business

Spreading investments across the globe can help cut overall risk: Morningstar

The PMS services will be sold only through financial advisers. Over the next 3-4 years, Morningstar aims to grow the size of its PMS AUM to Rs 1,000 crore.

Published: 29th April 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Morningstar Investment Adviser India has launched Morningstar Managed Portfolios, which will allow investors to have an exposure of the international stock markets, depending on their appetite.

Investors will have four funds to choose from: Morningstar Active Balanced Portfolio, Morningstar Active Growth Portfolio, Morningstar Active Aggressive Portfolio and Morningstar Active Aggressive Plus Portfolio. 

“The first three will have exposure to international markets; the fourth (Morningstar Active Aggressive Plus Portfolio) will be focused on domestic equity,” said Dhaval Kapadia, director, Morningstar Investment Adviser.

A subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Morningstar Inc, it has $41.7 billion in assets under management (AUM), 10 million of individual investors and 5,100 institutional investors. “Investors largely have an appetite for international markets, but they do not understand the dynamics. These funds will provide domestic investors an opportunity to join the global growth story and also balance their portfolio,” Kapadia said.

The company has recently received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to start portfolio management services. The minimum investment size for its services is Rs 25 lakh.

“The global markets don’t necessarily move in the same direction as the domestic markets. So, from an investment point of view, spreading money across geographies can reduce the overall investment risk from the volatility of domestic markets,” Kaustubh Belapurkar, director (fund research), said.

The firm charges 1 per cent fund management fee, which will cover the financial adviser’s commission as well. It will also levy an exit load of 1 per cent if an investor withdraws investment within one year.

Kapadia said the service would typically ask for an investment horizon of over five years, and the exit load of 1 per cent per year is to avoid abrupt churns. 

The PMS services will be sold only through financial advisers. Over the next 3-4 years, Morningstar aims to grow the size of its PMS AUM to Rs 1,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Morningstar Investment Adviser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp