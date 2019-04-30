Home Business

Sensex, Nifty end lower; Yes Bank posts 1500 crore losses, plunges 30 per cent

The BSE Sensex closed with 0.09 per cent or 35.78 points loss at 39,031.55, while the NSE Nifty ended 0.06 per cent or 6.50 points lower at 11,748.15.

Published: 30th April 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

File Image of Yes Bank used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty Tuesday ended marginally lower after a volatile session, dragged by private sector lender Yes bank which posted a loss of Rs 1,506 crore in the March quarter on higher bad loans provisioning.

Yes Bank shares crashed nearly 30 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 1,506.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019, hit by higher provisioning for bad loans.

Other major Sensex laggards were IndusInd Bank, HeroMoto Corp, Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid and Mahindra and Mahindra -- plunging as much as 5.21 per cent.

Banking and auto shares mainly led the fall in the Sensex. Shares of housing finance companies also came under heavy selling pressure with Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB Housing finance diving as much as 6 per cent.

Asian markets were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking weak Chinese manufacturing activity.

Investors also remained cautious ahead of the US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) policy decision on Wednesday.

TAGS
Yes Bank SENSEX Nifty NSE

Comments

