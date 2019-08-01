Amazon to expand its fulfilment centre in Hyderabad

By PTI

HYDERABAD: American e-commerce company Amazon on Thursday announced it has signed a lease with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand its largest fulfilment centre in the country at the GMR-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

The existing fulfilment centre is spread across 4 lakh square feet and will now be expanded by another 1,80,000 square feet.

With this, the US major has a total processing area of more than 850,000 square feet in Telangana, a release said.

"With the further expansion of our largest fulfilment centre in India, we are excited to create many more hundreds of skilled jobs in the region and empower thousands of local sellers to use the local infrastructure thus helping them save capital and grow," said Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment - Asia, Amazon.