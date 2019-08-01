Home Business

Business failures should not be looked down upon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on VG Siddhartha's death

Sitharaman said that businessmen should get honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code .

Published: 01st August 2019 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said business failures in the country should not be tabooed, or looked down upon.

Responding to the debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that businessmen should get honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC.

"Business failures in this country should not be tabooed, or looked down. On the contrary, we should give an honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC," she said referring to his demise.

Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka on Wednesday.

In a letter purportedly written by him, Siddhartha alleged, among other reasons, harassment by the Income Tax Department as cause for his extreme step.

The IT department has denied the charges. Jayadev Galla (TDP) said businesses may fail because of economic downturn or business cycle. He also said that the accountability of banks needs to come under scrutiny.

"Signing of personal guarantee (by industrialist to take loan) is leading to taking extreme action like suicide," he asserted.

Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) said that those who have taken loans from banks, will have to pay.

Pinaki Misra (BJD) referred to the death of the coffee tycoon, saying it is unfortunate that the insolvency law "should continuosly continue to grow and expand in our country."

He said it does not bode well for the country because "that is not how you reach the USD 5 trillion mark."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman VG Siddhartha V G Siddhartha Cafe Coffee Day CCD business failures businessmen
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp