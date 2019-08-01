Home Business

ED raids former Ranbaxy group promoters in connection with money laundering case

They said the raids were conducted after the filing of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Published: 01st August 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh

Former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations, including the residences of former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh in connection with a money laundering case.

Sources in ED officials said that the searches were initiated after a case was registered against the Singh brothers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

"ED is carrying out raids at multiple places in New Delhi including the residence of Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh and a Hawala operator. The entry operator’s residence is also being raided," officials added.

Officials said that it is relating to the alleged siphoning of Rs 6,300 crore, which the brothers claimed that they were duped by a "baba".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malvinder Mohan Singh Shivinder Mohan Singh Ranbaxy Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp