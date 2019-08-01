Home Business

Essel sells 11 per cent promoter stakes in flagship firm ZEEL for Rs 4,224 crore

The group had arrived at a standstill agreement with creditors in February, under which the promoters gained eight months to repay debt.

Published: 01st August 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After nearly eight months of uncertainty, debt-ridden Essel Group on Thursday said it has agreed to sell 11 per cent of promoters’ stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to US-based Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund for Rs 4,224 crore. The sale, part of Essel’s deleveraging process, will provide some relief to the group’s promoters who have pledged shares worth around Rs 11,000 crore with mutual funds and other financial institutions.

The group had arrived at a standstill agreement with creditors in February, under which the promoters gained eight months to repay debt. “... 11 per cent stake sale of ZEEL to the Fund is a strong step in the overall divestment process, giving the Promoters the required financial fillip to initiate the repayment process,” Essel said. The company has already announced that it will also sell non-media assets to meet its debt obligations. 

The Subhash Chandra-led promoter group held 35.79 per cent in ZEEL as on June 2019, of which 63.98 per cent has been pledged. The Invesco Oppenheimer fund, meanwhile, already holds around 7.74 per cent in ZEEL and the deal will see this rise to 18.74 per cent. 

While the group also had an offer from a consortium led by US media giant Comcast, analysts note that the deal with Invesco Oppenheimer is more advantageous to the promoters since it leaves them in control of the firm. “This deal is ideal for Essel promoters as they will continue to run the company and provide continuity for business – a critical thing for media businesses,” noted Abneesh Roy, EVP, Edelweiss Securities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Essel Group Essel Group crisis Essel Group debt Essel promoters stake Essel Group stake
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp