'Petrol price' is suddenly trending on Twitter, here's why!

"Fuel price hike won’t hurt the middle and lower class, it will kill them all," said an aggrieved netizen on Twitter, venting his anger. If you're wondering why #petrolprice is trending on the microblogging site, read on.

The Pakistan government on Wednesday increased the prices of petrol and diesel despite a dip in the international crude price.

The price of petrol was hiked by Rs 5.15 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 5.65. Similarly, the price of kerosene was increased by Rs 5.38 and that of light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 8.9.

According to an official, the crude price had dropped by more than 12 per cent in the Arabian Gulf to $63 per barrel on July 30 from $72 on April 28, but the government had been gradually increasing tax rates.

The government increased the ex-depot rate of HSD to Rs 132.47 per litre, from Rs126.82, showing an increase of about 4.45 per cent.

Likewise, the government increased the ex-depot price of petrol to Rs 117.83 per litre from Rs 112.68 -- up about 4.6 per cent.

Similarly, the ex-depot price of LDO was fixed at Rs 97.52 per litre - up more than 10 per cent over the previous rate of Rs 88.62. The kerosene price was fixed at Rs 103.84 per litre, showing an increase of about 5.5 per cent over the previous rate of Rs 98.46.

The government is charging 17 per cent general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products.

Besides the GST, the petroleum levy ranging between Rs 14-18 per litre was being charged on petrol and HSD and Rs 3-6 on kerosene and LDO.

Petrol and HSD are two major products that generate most of the revenue because of their massive and yet growing consumption in the country.

Total HSD sales are touching 800,000 tonnes against monthly consumption of around 700,000 tonnes of petrol. The sales of kerosene and LDO are generally less than 10,000 tonnes per month.

For comparison, here are the petrol and diesel prices in India:

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Chennai Rs 75.60 Rs 69.71 Delhi Rs 72.80 Rs 66.00 Kolkata Rs 75.44 Rs 68.19 Mumbai Rs 78.42 Rs 69.17

