Planning to buy a new vehicle? You may have to pay up to 1900 per cent more as registration fee

For new two-wheelers, the proposed registration fee will be Rs 1000, as opposed to the current Rs 50. Similarly, the registration fee for new cars will be Rs 10,000 in place of the current Rs 1000. 

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
In an effort to bring down the number of petrol and diesel vehicles in the country, the road transport ministry has proposed a draft notification to hike the registration and renewal fees for vehicles that run on conventional fuel.

For those buying new two-wheelers, the proposed registration fee will be Rs 1000, as opposed to the current Rs 50. Similarly, the renewal charges will be Rs 2000 in place of the current Rs 50.

For cars and jeeps, the proposed registration and renewal fees will be Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively, up from Rs 1,000. 

You might have to shell out a registration fee of Rs 40,000 for imported cars and jeeps, up from Rs 5,000. In the case of imported motorcycles, the new registration fees might be Rs 20,000 as against the current Rs 2,500.

However, if you buy a new vehicle after scrapping your old, polluting vehicle, you will be exempted from paying the registration fee. The ministry has already proposed a draft proposal to scrap the registration fees on the purchase of electric or battery-operated vehicles.

Let's see by how much percentage the road transport ministry has proposed to increase the registration fees for new vehicles:

Vehicle Proposed hike (in Rs) Percentage increase
Two wheeler 50 to 1,000 1900 %
Three wheeler 300 to 5,000 1567 %
Cars/Jeep 600 to 5,000 733 %
Commercial vehicle 1,000 to 10,000 900 %
Medium and heavy vehicle 1,500 to 20,000 1233 %

Here's how much percentage the renewal fees could possibly go up: 

Vehicle Proposed hike (in Rs) Percentage increase
Two wheeler 50 to 2,000 3900 %
Three wheeler 300 to 10,000 3233 %
Cars/Jeep 600 to15,000 2400 %
Commercial vehicle 1,000 to 20,000 1900 %
Medium and heavy vehicle 1,500 to 40,000 2567 %

However, the government might not implement the hike in registration fees immediately, taking into account the current state of the automobile sector

From driving economic growth for years, the Indian auto industry has become an anti-hero now. Sales have fallen steeply leading to massive job losses, which the auto components' sector pegs at 10 lakh, besides being a drag on ancillary industries like steel and plastic.

Following the slump in sales, the automobile industry said that the proposed hike in registration fees may further aggravate the slowdown, which the sector has been witnessing for a year now.

