Planning to buy a new vehicle? You may have to pay up to 1900 per cent more as registration fee

In an effort to bring down the number of petrol and diesel vehicles in the country, the road transport ministry has proposed a draft notification to hike the registration and renewal fees for vehicles that run on conventional fuel.

For those buying new two-wheelers, the proposed registration fee will be Rs 1000, as opposed to the current Rs 50. Similarly, the renewal charges will be Rs 2000 in place of the current Rs 50.

For cars and jeeps, the proposed registration and renewal fees will be Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively, up from Rs 1,000.

You might have to shell out a registration fee of Rs 40,000 for imported cars and jeeps, up from Rs 5,000. In the case of imported motorcycles, the new registration fees might be Rs 20,000 as against the current Rs 2,500.

However, if you buy a new vehicle after scrapping your old, polluting vehicle, you will be exempted from paying the registration fee. The ministry has already proposed a draft proposal to scrap the registration fees on the purchase of electric or battery-operated vehicles.

Let's see by how much percentage the road transport ministry has proposed to increase the registration fees for new vehicles:

Vehicle Proposed hike (in Rs) Percentage increase Two wheeler 50 to 1,000 1900 % Three wheeler 300 to 5,000 1567 % Cars/Jeep 600 to 5,000 733 % Commercial vehicle 1,000 to 10,000 900 % Medium and heavy vehicle 1,500 to 20,000 1233 %

Here's how much percentage the renewal fees could possibly go up: