Bike brands to hold fundraising rallies for girls' education this Independence Day

Luxury motorcycle brands Ducati and Triumph has tied up with a charitable organisations for the cause.

Published: 02nd August 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bike rally, Bike racing

Representational Image

Motorcycles adorned with the national flag on Independence Day is no new trend, but India’s bike enthusiasts are preparing to take out a special rally to help raise money to fund the education of girl children this year. Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati said it has joined hands with Lotus Petal Foundation, an NGO focused on provide quality life to underprivileged children, to organise the fundraising rally this Independence Day.

“This ride for a cause includes all Scrambler and Ducati range of motorcycles. It will witness participation from Ducati customers, DOC members, and Ducati India staff,” said Sergi Canovas, MD, Ducati India. The ride will be flagged off from Ducati dealerships across nine locations in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

“Through this ride, we wish to create awareness around the need for quality education for all. It will be a proud moment for Ducati India to see participation from Ducatisti across the country carrying the spirits of Independence and nationalism, and spreading the message of education,” Canovas added.

Ducati isn’t the only firm that has tied up with a charitable organisation for Independence Day. Iconic British bike manufacturer Triumph too had partnered with the Smile Foundation last year to support the cause of girl child education.

Triumph’s ‘Ride for Freedom’ was held across 16 cities, covering its 5,000-strong customer base. Triumph said it reached out to its customers and encouraged them to donate towards the betterment of girl child education. It had also sponsored the education of more than 200 girl children across communities.

This year too, Triumph enmay come up with a similar rally. Shoeb Farooq, GM, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “in a country where the female population has limited access to education, it is imperative we create opportunities for growing girl children to learn, grow and evolve... our objective is to create awareness and help girl children receive quality education.”

