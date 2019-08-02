Home Business

CCI dismisses complaint against local movie theatres of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

The order came on a complaint filed by Ashok Kumar Vallabhaneni, distributor of movies dubbed in Telugu.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fair trade regulator CCI has dismissed a complaint alleging unfair trade practices against local movie theatres based in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, saying collective dominance is a concept not recognized by the Indian competition regime so far.

The order came on a complaint filed by Ashok Kumar Vallabhaneni, distributor of movies dubbed in the Telugu language.

He stated that he had purchased the distribution and exhibition rights for the dubbed version of Tamil movie "Petta" in Telugu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana whose release was scheduled in January 2019.

He alleged that due to cartelization among the local theatres, sufficient number of screens as requested by him was not provided for the screening of 'Petta' since three other Telugu movies, 'F2', 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' and 'NTR Kathanayakudu', released during the same period were allocated more screens.

He contended that this caused "immense monetary loss" to him.

Further, he also alleged that the theatres, being in a dominant position were discriminating between the producers and distributors based on movies produced in Telugu language and movies dubbed in Telugu, thereby restricting the Telugu film industry.

As per the producer, acts of the local theatres were in violation of Section 3 and 4 of the Competition Act which pertains to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant market position, respectively.

However, CCI with respect to the allegation of contravention of Section 3 by the theatres, said the producer has not furnished evidence to demonstrate that there exists an agreement among the theatres in respect of allocation of screens for the exhibition of dubbed movies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It further said, "it is to be noted that what the Act, under Section 4, contemplates is the abuse of dominant position by an enterprise or a group rather than abuse of dominant position as a result of collective dominance by more than one entity." Thus, abuse on account of collective dominance is a concept not recognized by the Indian competition regime so far, Competition Commission of India (CCI) noted in its order dated August 1.

"No producer/ distributor can claim as a matter of right any particular number of screens for the exhibition of its movies. Accordingly, the Commission is of the considered opinion that no interference is warranted in the present matter," CCI said while disposing of the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCI Movies Telangana Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp