Indiabulls Housing Finance to buy back bonds worth up to USD 50 million

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indiabulls Housing Finance said on Friday it will buy back bonds worth up to USD 50 million, which is a part of its USD 1.5 billion bond programme.

"The company will be doing a buyback of up to USD 50 million of the USD 350 million 6.375 per cent notes issued by the company," it said in a regulatory filing.

The buyback is part of the company's USD 1.5 billion secured euro medium-term note programme, it said.

The buyback will be done upon receipt of necessary regulatory approval, it added. Stock of Indiabulls Housing was trading 1.02 per cent down at Rs 516.35 on the BSE.

