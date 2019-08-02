Home Business

Regulatory to be drafted by 2020 to monitor Blockchain technology

Cognizant Technology Solutions VP and head of  blockchain consulting, Latha Varghese stated that there was a need for a strong regulatory system to ensure that data is safe.

Published: 02nd August 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that regulators around the world were working to balance the flexibility to transact in new ways through cryptocurrencies with appropriate safeguards, co-founder and CTO of Curl Analytics, Jayavaradhan Sambedu claimed that a multi-country effort, of which India is also a part, was being made to bring out a draft regulatory in 2020 to look into the issue of  blockchain technology’s regulation.

Speaking at the 27th annual HYSEA Innovation summit and awards on the topic “Blockchain: Finance and More-Chaining the islands of business networks” organised by HYSEA on Thursday, Jayavaradhan said though blockchain networks themselves were considered very secure, but due to its usage in dealing with crucial data, it has become necessary to have a regulatory system to look into issues dealing with the technology.

Cognizant Technology Solutions VP and head of blockchain consulting, Latha Varghese stated that there was a need for a strong regulatory system to ensure that data is safe. Though blockchain network eliminates the vulnerability of a single company controlling transactions, however,  there are issues which need to be addressed, she said. 

Stating that this technology has emerged as a key financial facility, Shivaji Basu, Head,  Robotic Process Automation, Tech BU at TCS stated that blockchain is not just for cryptocurrency and other financial services, it is also finding its way into the management of supply chains. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cryptocurrency CTO of Curl Analytics Jayavaradhan Sambedu 27th annual HYSEA Innovation summit
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp