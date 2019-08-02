Home Business

Sensex crashes over 300 points on US-China trade tensions

The trade war tensions between the US and China along with unabated foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the market sentiments, traders said.

Published: 02nd August 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex on Friday fell over 300 points in line with global market sell-offs as investors panicked after the US decision to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

The trade war tensions between the US and China along with unabated foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the market sentiments, traders said.

Tracking tepid global market trend, the 30-share index was trading 333.32 points, or 0.90 per cent, lower at 36,685.00.

Similarly, the 50-share Nifty slipped 105.15 points or 0.96 per cent to 10,874.85.

In the Sensex pack, HeroMotoCorp emerged as the biggest loser with a slide of 2.78 per cent, followed by Vedanta, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Tata Steel.

However, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Tata Motors and Infosys gained in the morning trade.

In the previous session, Sensex plunged 462.80 points or 1.23 per cent to end at 37,018.32.

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 138 points or 1.24 per cent to close below the key 11,000-mark at 10,980.00.

US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods triggered fresh tension among investors over the trade battle between the two largest economies.

Trump on Thursday announced that the US will impose a 10 per cent levy on USD 300 billion in Chinese goods.

The new tariffs is expected to go into effect from September 1.

Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 1,056.55 crore on a net basis on Thursday, as per provisional data with stock exchanges.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading lower in their respective early sessions.

Wall Street stocks finished lower on Thursday after the announcement of a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, the rupee declined by 21 paise to 69.27 against the US dollar in morning trade.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged by 2.61 per cent to 62.08 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp