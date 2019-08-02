Home Business

Vistara to launch Mumbai-Dubai flight services from August 21

Customers can also take convenient one-stop connections to/from other cities beyond Mumbai, such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad and Kolkata, as well as Singapore, the release said.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Vistara airline. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Full-service carrier Vistara, which is set to hit international sky from next week, on Friday announced the expansion of its overseas services with a daily flight to Dubai from Mumbai, starting August 21.

Vistara had early last month said it will commence operations on the international routes from August with flight services to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai, starting August 6 and August 7, respectively.

Vistara has added Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the second international destination to its network and opened bookings for daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai starting 21 August, the airline said in a release. We're delighted to add Dubai to our growing network.

Dubai makes a key addition to our growing network, said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara Following the launch of services to Dubai, Vistara will be operating over 1,200 flights per week, connecting 26 destinations with a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, the airline said.

Vistara will deploy an Airbus A320neo aircraft in three-class configuration business, premium economy and economy, cater to services on the new route, it said adding Vistara will be the first airline to offer such a choice to passengers.

Customers can also take convenient one-stop connections to/from other cities beyond Mumbai, such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad and Kolkata, as well as Singapore, the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vistara Vistara flight
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp