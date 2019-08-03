By Online MI

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) websites are a great way to allow your children to engage in educational activities online.

Research has shown that children can greatly enhance their knowledge via the internet, particularly if they are working alongside other youngsters.

Kids who are allowed to use the internet in controlled environments learn far more quickly than those who are unable to access the technology.

Internet usage boosts self-confidence amongst kids, while they retain information discovered through that route far easier than via other traditional learning methods.

This new way of learning has helped to develop a generation of tech-savvy people and more will follow in their footsteps over the coming years.

Literacy and education expert, Sugata Mitra, says that allowing children to immerse themselves into the internet in a safe environment can greatly enhance their knowledge.

“When children access the internet on large, publicly visible screens in safe and public surroundings, the net can be their most beneficial friend,” he said. “Groups of children can learn almost anything by themselves, using the internet. I have evidence of this from all over the world.

“There is a perception that the internet is "full of rubbish" and that children will learn incorrect things from it. I have seen no evidence of this.

“When children work in groups around a computer and research a subject or topic, they invariably find the right answers. This is because they interact with each other and quickly correct erroneous notions.”

STEM websites undoubtedly provide a great way for kids to learn about things that will prove hugely useful to them when they embark on adult life, providing knowledge they can put to use in their future job roles. Read on as we look at some of the best educational websites for kids.

National Geographic Kids

The National Geographic Kids website gives youngsters a superb grounding in the wonders of the natural world.

The site has a big focus on animals, teaching kids about how the behave, their appearance, what they eat and where they live.

Individual pages allow children to explore different groups of animals and the different types within those groups.

There is also a huge video section including short clips to longer films that cover a plethora of topics about the natural world.

National Geographic Kids also contains interactive quizzes and games which will keep kids occupied for hours on end.

There is also a handy ‘Homework Help’ section that encourages kids to engage in fun learning activities when they are out and about.

STEM-Works

The STEM-Works program’s innovative website is fully deserving of its place on any list of best STEM sites for kids.

The scheme was set up to create a unique virtual environment and supporting community that is focused on giving adults the tools they need to inspire kids.

Launched in 2011, the STEM-Works website contains projects, activities and events related to a variety of topics including crime scene investigation, weather, medical innovations, robotics, space and more.

The site was initially developed as a blog, but has since blossomed into a fully-fledged community of like-minded individuals.

STEM-Works is targeted at children aged between 11-13, giving them the research skills and knowledge they need to take forward with them into high school.

If you choose to register on the site you can leave feedback and make suggestions for new activities, helping to cement the community ethos of the site.

Exploratorium

Exploratorium is a science-based educational website from the long-standing San Francisco museum of the same name.

Children can access information on a wide range of subjects, while teachers can use the resource to assign supporting activities.

The site contains a huge amount of video content from across the science spectrum including physics, biology, geology and more.

There are a hoist of activities and games on the site, all of which are well-designed and easy to understand.

Exploratorium has dozens of sub-sections that will keep children happily clicking into new areas time and again.

For kids who want to learn while they’re on the move, Exploratorium also offers a range of apps which are compatible with iOS and Android devices.

How Stuff Works

If you want to know find information on gadgets, electronics, photography, tech and more, the How Stuff Works website is the place to visit.

The site contains a plethora of handy guides about thousands of different subjects, all designed to give Middle School kids a greater understanding of how the world around them works.

The content is generally well-written and usually backed up by the latest research from the world of science.

Having been established in 1998, How Stuff Works has grown into a reliable resource for people who are looking for answers on a vast range of topics.

The site attracts almost 30 million visitors per month and regularly hosts podcasts that explain how even more stuff works.

How Stuff Works does contain a small amount of sponsored posts to help pay the bills, but this doesn’t detract from the overall quality of the content.

Science Buddies

Science Buddies allows children, parents and teachers to easily find free project ideas and help in all aspects of science including physics, food science and microbiology.

The site contains tons of learning tools, featuring over 15,000 pages of scientist-developed content and an online community of science professionals advise students on a voluntary basis.

A handy ‘Ask an Expert’ section gives kids the opportunity to connect with volunteer scientists to have their questions answered.

The site is packed with resources that keep kids engaged in science and provides a route to learn all about careers in STEM.

Kids can discover what it takes to be a success in a particular STEM field and what they need to do to achieve their goal.

For children who are aiming to forge a career in science, this site is one of the best resources on the internet.