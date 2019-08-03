Eight PSU banks fined by RBI for violating regulatory norms

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty ranging between Rs 1 crore to two crores on eight government-owned banks for violating norms on fraud classification, bill discounting and monitoring of end-use of funds.

Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank of India were fined Rs 1.5 crore each while Allahabad Bank and Bank of Maharashtra were penalised Rs 2 crore each. Oriental Bank of Commerce was penalised with Rs 1 crore, the central bank.

"A scrutiny was carried out by RBI in the accounts of the companies of a group and it was observed that the banks had failed to comply with provisions of one or more of the directions issued by RBI," it said in a statement late on Friday.

"Based on the findings of the scrutiny, notices were issued to the banks advising them to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions."

In a separate statement, the regulator said a fine of Rs 1 crore was levied on Corporation Bank for non-compliance of norms on cybersecurity framework as well as fraud classification and reporting.

"A report of cybersecurity incident submitted by the bank about fraudulent transactions using a cancelled debit card revealed that the bank had failed to comply with the directions issued by RBI on Cyber Security Framework in Banks and Frauds Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select FIs," the statement said.

The RBI clarified that the decision of imposing the monetary penalty is taken after the failure of banks to adhere to its directions. The action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.