FPI surcharge review rumour sees markets spring back

The BSE Sensex ultimately rose 99.90 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 37,118.22.

Published: 03rd August 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The stock market did a U-turn after falling early in the day post unconfirmed news leaks that the government was considering a way to address concerns of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) over a tax surcharge they had been burdened with.

The BSE Sensex ultimately rose 99.90 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 37,118.22. However, early at start of trade, it had plunged to 36,617.49 from Thursday’s close of 37,018.32. Similarly the Nifty 50 in early trade had plunged to 10,996.56 from yesterday’s close of 10,980, only to recover by the end of the trading day to close at 11,000.35. The news leaks indicated that the Prime Minister’s Office had held meetings with finance ministry officials on the issue.

A super-rich surcharge introduced in this year’s budget is also applicable to FPIs as they mostly function as trusts. Officials had earlier too said this issue could be looked into, but since then, the budget was passed without any changes or clarifications that could leave FPIs out of the ambit of the tax.

While finance ministry sources could not confirm the news leak that saw markets recover, they said if the government decides to address FPI worries, it could do so through a clarification stating certain types of trusts would not be covered by the surcharge.

