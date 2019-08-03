Home Business

Higher non-interest income, lower NPAs boost SBI profit

The bank’s asset quality improved with gross NPAs (nonperforming assets) declining to 7.53 per cent of total advances from 10.69 per cent last year.

Published: 03rd August 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) turned the corner, registering a standalone net profit of Rs 2,312 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, against a net loss of Rs 4,875 crore during the same period a year before. Net profit was driven largely by higher noninterest income, reduction in bad loans and lower provisions. SBI’s total income surged to Rs 70,653 crore compared to Rs 65,493 crore.

The bank’s asset quality improved with gross NPAs (nonperforming assets) declining to 7.53 per cent of total advances from 10.69 per cent last year. In actual numbers, gross NPAs declined 21 per cent at `1.68 lakh crore, while net NPAs dropped nearly 2 per cent from 5.29 per cent of total advances as on June 2018 to 3.07 per cent as on June 2019.

The reduction in bad loans imply lesser provisions and contingencies, which fell drastically by 54 per cent to `9,449 crore from Rs 19,499 crore last year. Even on a sequential basis, provisions plunged 43 per cent from Rs 16,673 crore. According to SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, slippages in agriculture were high during the quarter. “We are still hopeful that by March 2020, we will bring slippage ratio to 2 per cent or below,” he explained.

ANDHRA BANK BACK IN BLACK IN JUNE QUARTER

New Delhi: State-owned Andhra Bank returned to profit in the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, by recording a standalone net profit of I51.56 crore as provisions for bad loans came down. The bank had registered a net loss of I539.83 crore in the same quarter last year

NESTLE PROFIT RISES TO L437.84 CRORE

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India on Friday reported an increase of 10.83 per cent in net profit to I437.84 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, led by sales and volume growth. The company had reported a profit of I395.03 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India SBI SBI profit
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp