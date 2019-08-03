Higher non-interest income, lower NPAs boost SBI profit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) turned the corner, registering a standalone net profit of Rs 2,312 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, against a net loss of Rs 4,875 crore during the same period a year before. Net profit was driven largely by higher noninterest income, reduction in bad loans and lower provisions. SBI’s total income surged to Rs 70,653 crore compared to Rs 65,493 crore.

The bank’s asset quality improved with gross NPAs (nonperforming assets) declining to 7.53 per cent of total advances from 10.69 per cent last year. In actual numbers, gross NPAs declined 21 per cent at `1.68 lakh crore, while net NPAs dropped nearly 2 per cent from 5.29 per cent of total advances as on June 2018 to 3.07 per cent as on June 2019.

The reduction in bad loans imply lesser provisions and contingencies, which fell drastically by 54 per cent to `9,449 crore from Rs 19,499 crore last year. Even on a sequential basis, provisions plunged 43 per cent from Rs 16,673 crore. According to SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, slippages in agriculture were high during the quarter. “We are still hopeful that by March 2020, we will bring slippage ratio to 2 per cent or below,” he explained.

