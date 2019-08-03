ITC net profit rises 12.6 per cent in the first quarter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Diversified conglomerate ITC on Friday posted a 12.6 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,174 crore in the June quarter of 2019-20 fiscal, as compared to the year-ago period. Net sales in Q1FY20 stood at Rs 12,532.31 crore, against Rs 11,745.68 crore a year ago, higher by 6.69 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing. In its earnings release, ITC said it “posted a steady performance during the quarter amidst sluggish demand conditions.”

The company’s future bet, the non-cigarette FMCG business, which comprises of packaged food, personal care and stationary, registered 6.6 per cent growth in gross revenue at `3,060 crore during the quarter. The EBITDA went up by 41 per cent to 180.69 crore despite higher investment in brand building, gestation and cost of new categories and plants.