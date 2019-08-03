Look toward non-English markets, government tells IT cos

By Express News Service

India’s Information Technology (IT) sector might have become a dominant force in predominantly English-speaking markets like North America, but they have seen little success in other regional economic hubs closer to home, especially China and other east Asian markets. The Centre, however, has urged them to look beyond such markets and tap less penetrated ones like Eastern Europe and the Nordic countries, while simultaneously devoting resources to train workers in non-English languages.

On Thursday, top industry executives from companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL and Infosys, and apex industry body Nasscom’s president Debjani Ghosh, had met Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and raised several factors inhibiting their growth, especially the abundance of non-tariff barriers and extremely limited market access in China.

“We brought these issues to the minister’s attention and were assured of support,” said Shivinder Singh, vice-president and head of global trade development, Nasscom. While the Indian IT sector aggregated revenues of $160 billion in 2017, accounting for 7.7 per cent of the country’s GDP, the United States alone accounted for two-thirds of its IT services exports.

IT exports stood at $137 billion in fiscal year 2018-19. China, meanwhile, has little presence from Indian IT firms, though the market is the world’s third-largest. However, Goyal also urged the sector “to explore other markets and not be inhibited in operating in countries that are non-English speaking”, with government officials saying that the minister suggested that the top five Indian IT firms “create a corpus that will be spent on training manpower in languages like Mandarin, Japanese and Korean for accessing the markets in these countries”.

Aside from East Asia and China, such an initiative to train IT workers in non-English languages could turn out to be advantageous for expansion into other less-penetrated markets too. A source present at the meeting said that IT sector representatives were urged to look into business opportunities in “new markets like the Nordic countries, Eastern and Central Europe, Canada, Australia and Africa”.

“Non-English language training is already being given by a few IT firms, but a concerted effort could help break into highly under-penetrated markets, both in Europe and East and South-East Asia. In fact, candidates who have knowledge in European and Asian languages are highly sought after in the sector now,” said a senior HR executive at one of India’s top five IT firms.

As for addressing issues faced by Indian IT firms in China, Goyal said the government will make efforts to facilitate the IT service industry and that it “ready to engage with China and also Japan and Korea”. The meeting with Indian IT executives comes ahead of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Intersessional Ministerial meet to be held in China this month. RCEP is envisioned as a large free trade block that includes the 10-nation ASEAN countries and 6 FTA partners.

High exposure to US market

The Indian IT sector aggregated revenues of $160 billion in 2017 accounting for 7.7 per cent of the country’s total GDP

The US alone accounted for two-thirds of its IT services exports. IT exports stood at $137 billion in fiscal year 2018-19.