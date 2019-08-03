Home Business

Ola expands operations to Sunshine Coast in Australia

Homegrown ride-hailing firm Ola on Friday said that it has started operations in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, expanding its services further in Australia.

Published: 03rd August 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Homegrown ride-hailing firm Ola on Friday said that it has started operations in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, expanding its services further in Australia. The Bengaluru-based company, which competes with US-based ride-hailing firm Uber in multiple markets across the world, had launched its services in Australia in February last year and is now present across eight cities in the country. 

“Having been present in Australia’s most-populous cities, Ola received a large number of requests from drivers and customers alike to introduce its services in other parts of the country. Sunshine Coast was chosen due to the bustling tourism industry and the need for more choice in the local rideshare market,” Ola said in a statement. The aggregator currently has over 1.5 million drivers across 250 cities in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and India.

“We have seen a tremendous response to our offerings across the country as customer demand has been on an upward trend. After seeing a large number of requests to introduce our services in other parts of the country, we have chosen the Sunshine Coast as Ola’s first launch in a non-metro city in Australia,” Ola Managing Director (Australia and New Zealand) Simon Smith said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ola
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp